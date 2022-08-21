Guardians and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central) Cleveland; Sunday,…

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 64-56 overall and 32-25 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-28 record in road games and a 62-59 record overall. The White Sox have a 36-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-41 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.