WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » MLB News » Groin strain lands Mets'…

Groin strain lands Mets’ Luis Guillorme on injured list

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list Monday when an MRI revealed a moderate left groin strain.

Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday’s win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.

Guillorme is batting .283 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 86 games. He has set career highs in games played, at-bats, runs, RBIs, hits, doubles, homers, walks and extra-base hits.

The Mets were 75-40 and 5 1/2 games ahead of the Braves in the NL East entering Monday’s game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up