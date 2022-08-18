WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » MLB News » Giants play the Diamondbacks…

Giants play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (54-63, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-58, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.94 ERA, .99 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has a 59-58 record overall and a 34-28 record at home. The Giants are 38-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 22-34 record in road games and a 54-63 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 40-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 5-for-18 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 69 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 9-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

