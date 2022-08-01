Giants host the Dodgers to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .47 ERA, .88 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 51-51 overall and 29-23 in home games. The Giants have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .319.

Los Angeles has a 68-33 record overall and a 33-18 record on the road. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the majors at .335.

Monday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .227 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 23 home runs while slugging .526. Trea Turner is 14-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Justin Turner: day-to-day (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

