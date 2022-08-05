WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Home » MLB News » Dodgers' Kershaw on IL…

Dodgers’ Kershaw on IL with low back pain; Taylor activated

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the injured list Friday, one day after he left a start with lower back pain.

This marks the 34-year-old Kershaw’s second trip to the injured list this season. He was previously sidelined with inflammation in a pelvic joint.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner was warming up before the fifth inning of a 5-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday when he winced and pointed to the Dodgers’ dugout. He later walked off the field with a trainer.

Kershaw, a nine-time All-Star, is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.

Also Friday, the Dodgers activated utilityman Chris Taylor, who had missed a month with a fractured left foot. He’s batting .238 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

The Dodgers also recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta and optioned outfielder James Outman.

Moronta is 0-0 with a 4.67 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings. Outman went 6 of 13 with one homer and three RBIs in four games with the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up