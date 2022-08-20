WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » MLB News » Dodgers host the Marlins,…

Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles has an 82-36 record overall and a 41-15 record at home. The Dodgers have the best team ERA in the NL at 2.86.

Miami has a 52-67 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. The Marlins are 17-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 83 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 9-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar leads Miami with 15 home runs while slugging .394. Nick Fortes is 5-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 7-Day IL (head), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (elbow), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up