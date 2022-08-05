WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 72-33 record overall and a 35-15 record at home. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego has a 30-24 record on the road and a 61-47 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .303 batting average to rank fourth on the Padres, and has 24 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs. Jurickson Profar is 15-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: day-to-day (back), Justin Turner: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

