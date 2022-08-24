RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 3:55 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs after Corey Dickerson’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Chicago is 53-70 overall and 27-37 in home games. The Cubs have a 31-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis is 71-52 overall and 31-31 on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Wednesday’s game is the 15th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are up 9-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .286 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 18 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. Franmil Reyes is 11-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 13-for-25 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .197 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .310 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

