Diamondbacks play the Rockies on home winning streak

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Colorado Rockies (47-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-58, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Rockies +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 46-58 record overall and a 27-27 record at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has a 47-61 record overall and a 17-34 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

