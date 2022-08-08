Diamondbacks play the Pirates in first of 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-59, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -252, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Arizona is 48-59 overall and 29-28 at home. The Diamondbacks rank sixth in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Pittsburgh is 20-35 on the road and 44-64 overall. The Pirates have gone 29-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-33 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 14 doubles, two triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 6-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

