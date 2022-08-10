Diamondbacks host the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-59, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.96 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -168, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Arizona is 50-59 overall and 31-28 at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.14 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 44-66 record overall and a 20-37 record in road games. The Pirates have a 29-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 32 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .261 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 9-for-22 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Jose Godoy: day-to-day (cramping/illness), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.