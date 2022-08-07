Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has a 47-59 record overall and a 28-28 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 23-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 48-62 record overall and an 18-35 record in road games. The Rockies have a 32-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 32 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .260 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

