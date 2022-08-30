D-backs exercise ’23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season.

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they’ve exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-tenured manager in club history. He was NL Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since.

The D-backs finished with a 52-110 mark in 2021, the second-worst mark in the team’s history. They’ve been much more competitive this year, improving to 60-67 after Monday’s win.

Arizona is 20-15 since the All-Star break, buoyed by the promotions of several promising prospects, including outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, and pitcher Tommy Henry.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.