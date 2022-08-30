RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » MLB News » D-backs exercise '23 option…

D-backs exercise ’23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 3:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season.

The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they’ve exercised the club option on Lovullo’s contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.

Lovullo is in his sixth season with the club and is the longest-tenured manager in club history. He was NL Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the team to the playoffs, but the franchise has slowly regressed since.

The D-backs finished with a 52-110 mark in 2021, the second-worst mark in the team’s history. They’ve been much more competitive this year, improving to 60-67 after Monday’s win.

Arizona is 20-15 since the All-Star break, buoyed by the promotions of several promising prospects, including outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett, and pitcher Tommy Henry.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up