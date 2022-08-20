WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Cubs face the Brewers with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (63-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-67, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Cubs +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has a 25-34 record at home and a 51-67 record overall. The Cubs have a 25-52 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Milwaukee has a 32-31 record on the road and a 63-55 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 8-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 45 extra base hits (23 doubles and 22 home runs). Ian Happ is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 25 home runs while slugging .485. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 5-5, .185 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

