WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » MLB News » Career Save Leaders

Career Save Leaders

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 12:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Through April 2022

Career save leaders since 1969, when saves became an official major league statistic (x-active):

1. Mariano Rivera 652
2. Trevor Hoffman 601
3. Lee Smith 478
4. Francisco Rodriguez 437
5. John Franco 424
6. Billy Wagner 422
7. x-Craig Kimbrel 393
8. Dennis Eckersley 390
9. x-Kenley Jansen 378
10. Joe Nathan 377
11. Jonathan Papelbon 368
12. Jeff Reardon 367
13. Troy Percival 358
14. Randy Myers 347
15. Rollie Fingers 341
16. John Wetteland 330
17. Francisco Cordero 329
18. Fernando Rodney 327
19. Roberto Hernandez 326
20. Houston Street 324

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up