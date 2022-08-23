Cardinals seek to extend win streak, play the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (70-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-69, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (70-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-69, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -180, Cubs +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to keep their eight-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 52-69 overall and 26-36 at home. The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .394.

St. Louis has gone 30-30 on the road and 70-51 overall. The Cardinals have a 38-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Cubs. Franmil Reyes is 12-for-40 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 31 home runs, 60 walks and 100 RBI while hitting .337 for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 13-for-26 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .291 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.