Cardinals outslug Yankees 12-9 to complete 3-game sweep

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 7:18 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees.

New York still has the best record in the American League but its lead in the AL East is down to 9 1/2 games over Toronto, the first time it’s been single digits since June 15.

St. Louis became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a series of at least three games this year. Atlanta and the New York Mets are the only clubs in the majors to avoid that fate so far.

