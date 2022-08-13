WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian GDP drops 4% | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat | UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive
Brewers take on the Cardinals looking to end road losing streak

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (60-51, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-50, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.45 ERA, .93 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -132, Cardinals +111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to end a five-game road slide when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 62-50 overall and 36-20 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .417 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 31-29 record in road games and a 60-51 record overall. The Brewers have a 44-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 59 extra base hits (31 doubles and 28 home runs). Nolan Arenado is 16-for-38 with four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-45 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .281 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

