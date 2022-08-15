WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Brewers play the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 2:42 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (79-34, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-52, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-6, 2.49 ERA, .97 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -176, Brewers +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to start a four-game series.

Milwaukee has a 61-52 record overall and a 29-22 record in home games. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.84.

Los Angeles is 79-34 overall and 39-19 in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 24 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .317 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 37 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs. Mookie Betts is 14-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .279 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (arm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

