Brewers play the Cubs looking to break road losing streak

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (63-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-67, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to break a three-game road skid when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 26-34 record in home games and a 52-67 record overall. The Cubs have hit 124 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 32-32 record on the road and a 63-56 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 20 home runs, 42 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .250 for the Cubs. Nick Madrigal is 13-for-34 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 25 home runs, 46 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .235 for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .172 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: day-to-day (finger), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (leg), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

