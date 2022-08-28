RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Brewers play the Cubs after Yelich’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 3:55 AM

Chicago Cubs (55-72, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-59, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (9-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -161, Cubs +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs after Christian Yelich’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 32-25 record in home games and a 66-59 record overall. The Brewers have a 46-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 55-72 overall and 27-34 in road games. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

Sunday’s game is the 19th meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs have a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich ranks eighth on the Brewers with a .260 batting average, and has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 42 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is sixth on the Cubs with a .289 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 25 walks and 41 RBI. Seiya Suzuki is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 5-5, .186 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: day-to-day (back), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

