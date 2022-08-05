WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Brewers head into matchup with the Reds on losing streak

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Cincinnati Reds (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (57-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Robert Dugger (0-0); Brewers: Eric Lauer (7-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -218, Reds +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers look to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee is 57-48 overall and 26-20 in home games. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Cincinnati has an 18-30 record in road games and a 42-62 record overall. The Reds are 20-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 home runs, 38 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .239 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 10 home runs while slugging .396. Jonathan India is 14-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Luis Cessa: day-to-day (back), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

