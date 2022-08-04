WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's drug case | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO
Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers come into the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of three games in a row.

Pittsburgh is 23-29 at home and 42-62 overall. The Pirates have gone 31-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 31-27 record in road games and a 57-47 record overall. The Brewers are 37-20 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Brewers are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 11 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-38 with five doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 21 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 15-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .295 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (right forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

