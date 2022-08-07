Brewers and Reds meet with series tied 1-1

Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Cincinnati Reds (43-63, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-49, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-5, 2.49 ERA, .95 WHIP, 166 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -273, Reds +223; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee is 58-49 overall and 27-21 at home. The Brewers are 41-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 19-31 record in road games and a 43-63 record overall. The Reds are 28-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 22 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 16-for-39 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-43 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.