RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » MLB News » Braves seek to extend…

Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 40-21 in home games and 72-53 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has a 78-48 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Braves have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .444.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 17-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .553. Vaughn Grissom is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Braves: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

NRO, NGA expanding commercial industry partnerships with new awards in the works

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up