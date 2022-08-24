RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Braves bring 8-game road win streak into game against the Pirates

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 3:55 AM

Atlanta Braves (77-48, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-76, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (15-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-9, 4.49 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -248, Pirates +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to extend an eight-game road winning streak.

Pittsburgh has a 47-76 record overall and a 26-35 record at home. The Pirates have a 36-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 77-48 record overall and a 35-24 record in road games. The Braves have gone 61-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are ahead 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, three triples and 20 home runs for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 34 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 80 RBI for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 9-for-35 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Braves: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Mitch Keller: day-to-day (shoulder), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

