RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » MLB News » Bogaerts homers as Red…

Bogaerts homers as Red Sox cool off Rays with 9-8 win

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night.

Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start.

Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

Boston (61-65) went ahead to stay with two in the fourth and fifth, and three more runs in the sixth.

Francy Cordero connected for his seventh homer in the fourth, and Jarren Duran added a sacrifice fly against Ryan Yarbrough (1-8). Kiké Hernández singled home Bogaerts in the fifth, and Plawecki doubled in Bobby Dalbec.

Bogaerts — who came in batting .219 in August — then had the big blow in the sixth, making it 8-4 with a drive to left for his 11th homer.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up