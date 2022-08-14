Barrero gets key hit as Reds stop slide with win over Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a tiebreaking RBI single in Cincinnati’s three-run fifth inning, and the Reds stopped a five-game slide with an 8-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Aristides Aquino hit a three-run drive for Cincinnati, and Austin Romine doubled home two runs. It was Aquino’s first homer since he hit two against the Cubs on May 23.

It was the Reds’ highest scoring game since an 8-2 victory over Baltimore on July 30.

Joel Kuhnel (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Alexis Díaz struck out Nelson Velázquez and Ian Happ with the bases loaded in the eighth before finishing his fifth save.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto made his 1,989th career appearance, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Larry Walker for the most in major league history by players born in Canada.

