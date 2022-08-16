WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
Astros OF Diaz exits against Chisox with discomfort in groin

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 9:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Houston Astros left fielder Aledmys Díaz exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of discomfort in his left groin.

Diaz caught Yasmani Grandal’s line drive to end the third inning. He was replaced by Chas McCormick in the bottom of the fourth.

Diaz came into the game batting .254 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs.

