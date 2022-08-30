RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia to hold joint war games with China, others
Home » MLB News » Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia…

Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (72-57, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (60-67, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08 ERA, .94 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66 ERA, .97 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona has a 60-67 record overall and a 33-32 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

Philadelphia has a 72-57 record overall and a 33-27 record on the road. The Phillies are 54-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has a .277 batting average to rank sixth on the Diamondbacks, and has 20 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jake McCarthy is 12-for-33 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Bohm is sixth on the Phillies with a .292 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 24 walks and 59 RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up