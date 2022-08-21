WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | Fight to save premature babies in Ukraine | US announces new military aid | Daughter of Russian known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed
Home » MLB News » Angels' Ohtani leaves game…

Angels’ Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus.

Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning.

Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game.

The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up