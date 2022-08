2023 Major League Schedule The Associated Press

Thursday, June 1 L.A. Angels at Houston Milwaukee at Toronto Cleveland at Minnesota San Diego at Miami Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Cincinnati at Boston Colorado at Arizona Friday, June 2 L.A. Angels at Houston Oakland at Miami Toronto at N.Y. Mets Atlanta at Arizona Milwaukee at Cincinnati St. Louis at Pittsburgh Chicago Cubs at San Diego Cleveland at Minnesota Seattle at Texas Baltimore at San Francisco Philadelphia at Washington Tampa Bay at Boston Colorado at Kansas City Detroit at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Saturday, June 3 L.A. Angels at Houston Oakland at Miami Toronto at N.Y. Mets Atlanta at Arizona Milwaukee at Cincinnati St. Louis at Pittsburgh Chicago Cubs at San Diego Cleveland at Minnesota Seattle at Texas Baltimore at San Francisco Philadelphia at Washington Tampa Bay at Boston Colorado at Kansas Cityals Detroit at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Sunday, June 4 L.A. Angels at Houston Oakland at Miami Toronto at N.Y. Mets Atlanta at Arizona Milwaukee at Cincinnati St. Louis at Pittsburgh Chicago Cubs at San Diego Cleveland at Minnesota Seattle at Texas Baltimore at San Francisco Philadelphia at Washington Tampa Bay at Boston Colorado at Kansas City Detroit at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers Monday, June 5 Houston at Toronto Oakland at Pittsburgh Milwaukee at Cincinnati St. Louis at Texas Chicago Cubs at San Diego Tampa Bay at Boston Kansas City at Miami Detroit at Philadelphia Tuesday, June 6 Houston at Toronto Oakland at Pittsburgh St. Louis at Texas Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels Arizona at Washington L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati San Francisco at Colorado Seattle at San Diego N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Baltimore at Milwaukee Boston at Cleveland Kansas City at Miami Detroit at Philadelphia Minnesota at Tampa Bay Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees Wednesday, June 7 Houston at Toronto Oakland at Pittsburgh St. Louis at Texas Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels Arizona at Washington L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati San Francisco at Colorado Seattle at San Diego N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Baltimore at Milwaukee Boston at Cleveland Kansas City at Miami Detroit at Philadelphia Minnesota at Tampa Bay Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees Thursday, June 8 Houston at Toronto Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels Arizona at Washington L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati San Francisco at Colorado N.Y. Mets at Atlanta Baltimore at Milwaukee Boston at Cleveland Minnesota at Tampa Bay Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees Friday, June 9 Houston at Cleveland Oakland at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Arizona at Detroit L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia Seattle at L.A. Angels Miami at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Colorado Texas at Tampa Bay Boston at N.Y. Yankees Cincinnati at St. Louis Kansas City at Baltimore Minnesota at Toronto Saturday, June 10 Houston at Cleveland Oakland at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Arizona at Detroit L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia Seattle at L.A. Angels Miami at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Colorado Texas at Tampa Bay Boston at N.Y. Yankees Cincinnati at St. Louis Kansas City at Baltimore Minnesota at Toronto Sunday, June 11 Houston at Cleveland Oakland at Milwaukee Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Arizona at Detroit L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia Seattle at L.A. Angels Miami at Chicago White Sox N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh Washington at Atlanta San Diego at Colorado Texas at Tampa Bay Boston at N.Y. Yankees Cincinnati at St. Louis Kansas City at Baltimore Minnesota at Toronto Monday, June 12 L.A. Angels at Texas Atlanta at Detroit San Francisco at St. Louis Miami at Seattle Philadelphia at Arizona Tampa Bay at Oakland Cincinnati at Kansas City Colorado at Boston Tuesday, June 13 L.A. Angels at Texas Torontoays at Baltimore Atlanta at Detroit Milwaukee at Minnesota San Francisco at St. Louis Cleveland at San Diego Miami at Seattle Washington at Houston Philadelphia at Arizona Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Tampa Bay at Oakland Cincinnati at Kansas City Colorado at Boston Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets Wednesday, June 14 L.A. Angels at Texas Toronto at Baltimore Atlanta at Detroit Milwaukee at Minnesota San Francisco at St. Louis Cleveland at San Diego Miami at Seattle Washington at Houston Philadelphia at Arizona Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Tampa Bay at Oakland Cincinnati at Kansas City Colorado at Boston Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets Thursday, June 15 L.A. Angels at Texas Toronto at Baltimore Cleveland at San Diego Washington at Houston Philadelphia at Arizona Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs Tampa Bay at Oakland Colorado at Atlanta Detroit at Minnesota Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers Friday, June 16 L.A. Angels at Kansas City Torontolue Jays at Texas St. Louis at N.Y. Mets San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Cleveland at Arizona Miami at Washington Baltimore at Chicago Cubs Philadelphia at Oakland Pittsburgh at Milwaukee Tampa Bay at San Diego Cincinnati at Houston Colorado at Atlanta Detroit at Minnesota Chicago White Sox at Seattle N.Y. Yankees at Boston Saturday, June 17 L.A. Angels at Kansas City Toronto at Texas St. Louis at N.Y. Mets San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Cleveland at Arizona Miami at Washington Baltimore at Chicago Cubs Philadelphia at Oakland Pittsburgh at Milwaukee Tampa Bay at San Diego Cincinnati at Houston Colorado at Atlanta Detroit at Minnesota Chicago White Sox at Seattle N.Y. Yankees at Boston Sunday, June 18 L.A. Angels at Kansas City Toronto at Texas St. Louis at N.Y. Mets San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Cleveland at Arizona Miami at Washington Baltimore at Chicago Cubs Philadelphia at Oakland Pittsburgh at Milwaukee Tampa Bay at San Diego Cincinnati at Houston Colorado at Atlanta Detroit at Minnesota Chicago White Sox at Seattle N.Y. Yankees at Boston Monday, June 19 Toronto at Miami St. Louis at Washington Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Arizona at Milwaukee N.Y. Mets at Houston San Diego at San Francisco Texas at Chicago White Sox Boston at Minnesota Colorado at Cincinnati Kansas City at Detroit Tuesday, June 20 Oakland at Cleveland Toronto at Miami Atlanta at Philadelphia St. Louis at Washington Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Arizona at Milwaukee L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels Seattle at N.Y. Yankees N.Y. Mets at Houston Baltimore at Tampa Bay San Diego at San Francisco Texas at Chicago White Sox Boston at Minnesota Colorado at Cincinnati Kansas City at Detroit Wednesday, June 21 Oakland at Cleveland Toronto at Miami Atlanta at Philadelphia St. Louis at Washington Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Arizona at Milwaukee L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels Seattle at N.Y. Yankees N.Y. Mets at Houston Baltimore at Tampa Bay San Diego at San Francisco Texas at Chicago White Soxe Sox Boston at Minnesota Colorado at Cincinnati Kansas City at Detroit Thursday, June 22 Oakland at Cleveland Atlanta at Philadelphia Seattle at N.Y. Yankees San Diego at San Francisco Pittsburgh at Miami Boston at Minnesota Kansas City at Tampa Bay Friday, June 23 L.A. Angels at Colorado Houston at L.A. Dodgers Oakland at Toronto Atlanta at Cincinnati Milwaukee at Cleveland Arizona at San Francisco Seattle at Baltimore N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Washington at San Diego Pittsburgh at Miami Texas at N.Y. Yankees Boston at Chicago White Sox Kansas City at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Detroit Saturday, June 24 L.A. Angels at Colorado Houston at L.A. Dodgers Oakland at Toronto Atlanta at Cincinnati Milwaukee at Cleveland Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Arizona at San Francisco Seattle at Baltimore N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Washington at San Diego Pittsburgh at Miami Texas at N.Y. Yankees Boston at Chicago White Sox Kansas City at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Detroit Sunday, June 25 L.A. Angels at Colorado Houston at L.A. Dodgers Oakland at Toronto Atlanta at Cincinnati Milwaukee at Cleveland Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Arizona at San Francisco Seattle at Baltimore N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Washington at San Diego Pittsburgh at Miami Texas at N.Y. Yankees Boston at Chicago White Sox Kansas City at Tampa Bay Minnesota at Detroit Monday, June 26 Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets Washington at Seattle Cincinnati at Baltimore Detroit at Texas Minnesota at Atlanta Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels Tuesday, June 27 Houston at St. Louis Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets L.A. Dodgers at Colorado San Francisco at Toronto Cleveland at Kansas City Miami at Boston Washington at Seattle San Diego at Pittsburgh Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs Tampa Bay at Arizona Cincinnati at Baltimore Detroit at Texas Minnesota at Atlanta Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels N.Y. Yankees at Oakland Wednesday, June 28 Houston at St. Louis Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets L.A. Dodgers at Colorado San Francisco at Toronto Cleveland at Kansas City Miami at Boston Washington at Seattle San Diego at Pittsburgh Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs Tampa Bay at Arizona Cincinnati at Baltimore Detroit at Texas Minnesota at Atlanta Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels N.Y. Yankees at Oakland Thursday, June 29 Houston at St. Louis Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets L.A. Houston at Texas Milwaukee at Pittsburgh Arizona at L.A. Angels L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City San Francisco at N.Y. Mets Cleveland at Chicago Cubs Miami at Atlanta Washington at Philadelphia San Diego at Cincinnati Tampa Bay at Seattle Boston at Toronto Detroit at Colorado Minnesota at Baltimore Chicago White Sox at Oakland N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis