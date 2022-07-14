RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Home » MLB News » Yankees bring back INF/OF…

Yankees bring back INF/OF Tyler Wade in deal with Angels

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 12:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired utility player Tyler Wade on Thursday from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later or cash.

Wade was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 27-year-old hit .218 with 22 runs, five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 67 games with the Angels this season before being designated for assignment on July 3. He then cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on July 8.

Wade was acquired by the Angels from the Yankees for a player to be named later or cash on Nov. 22. Over parts of six major league seasons (2017-22), he has a .214 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs in 331 games bouncing around the infield and outfield.

He was originally selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 amateur draft and played his first five big league seasons in New York.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up