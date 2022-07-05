RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Twins place Archer on 15-day IL with left hip tightness

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 6:33 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed veteran right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of left hip tightness.

Archer had been scheduled to start against the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota recalled right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul to pitch in his place.

The 33-year-old Archer is 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA over 15 starts in his first season with the Twins. He agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract in March after missing most of last season with Tampa Bay because of tightness in his right forearm. A two-time All-Star, Archer is 63-84 with a 3.84 ERA over 10 seasons with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Winder was 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA in four starts and eight appearances prior to Tuesday’s game. The Twins were leading the AL Central at 46-37.

