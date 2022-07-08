Rockies play the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (36-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-46, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (36-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-46, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 21-24 record at home and a 37-46 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 19-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado is 36-47 overall and 13-26 on the road. The Rockies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI. Josh Rojas is 13-for-35 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .548. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

