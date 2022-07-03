FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Rockies and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-44, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -119, Rockies -101; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado has a 22-21 record at home and a 34-44 record overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Arizona is 16-21 in road games and 35-43 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 9-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-36 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

