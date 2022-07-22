Reds host the Cardinals, aim to extend home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-7, 3.00 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -154, Reds +131; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati is 18-28 in home games and 34-57 overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 50-44 record overall and a 21-24 record on the road. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Friday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has a .275 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 19 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Jonathan India is 13-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 20 home runs for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson is 11-for-34 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.