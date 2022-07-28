WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » MLB News » Reds bring 2-1 series…

Reds bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (46-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-59, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD; Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 38-59 record overall and a 22-30 record at home. The Reds have a 21-46 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami is 46-52 overall and 24-29 on the road. The Marlins have a 29-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 19 home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .265 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 13-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jesus Sanchez has 12 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Marlins. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-36 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

Coast Guard upping recruiting effort as military feels pinch in talent pool

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up