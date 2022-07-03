FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Red Sox SS Bogaerts’ left thigh cut when stopping a steal

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 6:07 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a left thigh laceration.

In the seventh inning, Bogaerts covered second when Willson Contreras ran to steal it. Contreras’ spikes appeared to slide into Bogaerts’ left leg as Bogaerts tagged him out.

Chicago manager David Ross challenged the call, but it was confirmed upon review.

Bogaerts walked off the field after being assessed by the training staff.

Boston didn’t provide an update on how long Bogaerts would be sidelined, if at all.

The 29-year-old is batting .318 with 31 RBIs this season. He went 0 of 3 with a walk before exiting.

