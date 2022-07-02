FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 7:37 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the Cubs during the three-run fifth, and Chicago rallied to beat the Red Sox 6-5.

The 42-year-old left-hander walked P.J. Higgins leading off before Nelson Velázquez tripled and scored on a groundout by Christopher Morel.

Hill was visited by an athletic trainer and exited after hitting Patrick Wisdom to load the bases with two out.

Hill said he “felt great” before the fifth.

“Unfortunately, I put us in a tough position, and that’s what makes me sick to my stomach,” he said. “But overall, before that point, the ball was coming out well.”

He allowed three runs and three hits. He walked four and struck out three.

Valdéz went 0-1 with a 5.40 in 11 appearances with Boston this season. The right-hander is 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA with Worcester.

