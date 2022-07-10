RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » MLB News » Rays' Wander Franco to…

Rays’ Wander Franco to injured list with wrist discomfort

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 3:32 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shortstop Wander Franco was put on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, one day after he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with what the team called right wrist discomfort.

Franco left Saturday’s game after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco is to be examined by Dr. Douglas Carlan on Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 21-year-old switch-hitter is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs in over 58 games this season.

Tampa Bay also placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL with left hip inflammation and left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right lower leg tightness, a move retroactive to Thursday. The Rays optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham.

Kiermaier was sidelined by the ailment betwee June 20 and July 1.

Left-hander Josh Fleming right-hander Phoenix Sanders, infielder Jonathan Aranda and outfielder Luke Raley were recalled from Durham.

