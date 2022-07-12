RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Rays MLB-high 16 players on injured list after Fleming hurt

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 8:33 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ injured list increased to a major league-high 16 when left-hander Josh Fleming was placed on the IL with right oblique tightness on Tuesday.

Fleminig was hurt in Monday night’s game against Boston and became Tampa Bay’s 11th player on the IL, most in the AL.

Shortstop Wander Franco had surgery Tuesday for a fractured right hamate bone ad is expected to be sidelined five for to eight weeks. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the team received a report the procedure was “pretty clean.”

Injured players also include center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who is to see a specialist about his ailing left hip after the All-Star break. Catcher Mike Zunino is out indefinitely with a left shoulder injury.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, sidelined since May 16 with a lower-back injury, was in the lineup for the first of three scheduled games with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He the will be re-evaluated.

Tampa Bay entered Tuesday holding the second AL wild-card spot.

