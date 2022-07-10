RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Rangers radio engineer collapses outside ballpark, dies

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 8:07 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ted Nichols-Payne, the Texas Rangers’ radio network engineer for nearly 30 years, collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and died at a hospital. He was 56.

Nichols-Payne worked in Dallas for 31 years at the company now called Audacy and formerly CBS Radio. He was the primary engineer and technical director on Rangers’ radio broadcasts from 1995-2010, first on KRLD-AM and then on 105.3 The FAN. He resumed that role when the Rangers’ English radio rights returned to 105.3 in 2015.

“Ted’s dedication and attention to detail made him an expert engineer who provided an outstanding technical quality to our broadcasts,” Rangers spokesman John Blake said.

