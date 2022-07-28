WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Rangers’ Corey Seager pulled after 3 hits with leg bruise

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 11:46 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star Corey Seager left the Texas Rangers’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night with a bruise on his lower right leg.

Seager got three hits off Shohei Ohtani for the Rangers, but he fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. Seager delivered an RBI double moments later to put the Rangers up 2-0.

Seager didn’t come back out for the sixth, with Marcus Semien moving over to shortstop. Josh H. Smith came in from left field to play second, and Elier Hernandez took Seager’s No. 2 spot in the order.

Seager also singled in the first and third innings, emphatically snapping an 0-for-11 drought and a 2-for-20 skid during the Rangers’ current road trip.

He earned his third All-Star selection and participated in the Home Run Derby earlier this month at Dodger Stadium, his longtime home.

MLB News | Sports

