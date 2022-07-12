RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship to Ukrainians | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory
Pirates take win streak into game against the Marlins

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-44, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Stratton (5-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -150, Pirates +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 20-18 in home games and 41-44 overall. The Marlins are 26-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 37-50 record overall and a 17-27 record on the road. The Pirates have a 28-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (neck), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

