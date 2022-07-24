WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Pirates square off against the Marlins with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (44-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-55, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.76 ERA, .90 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -177, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 21-24 at home and 40-55 overall. The Pirates have a 20-38 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Miami has a 22-27 record on the road and a 44-50 record overall. The Marlins are 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gamel has 11 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-28 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has a .279 batting average to rank fifth on the Marlins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Joey Wendle is 12-for-34 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Max Meyer: day-to-day (right elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

