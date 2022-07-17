RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Pirates play the Rockies looking to stop road skid

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (43-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-7, 6.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to break a four-game road slide when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 28-22 record at home and a 43-49 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

Pittsburgh has gone 18-31 on the road and 38-54 overall. The Pirates have a 24-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rockies have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .277 for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 11-for-27 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

