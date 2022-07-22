WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » MLB News » Pirates host the Marlins…

Pirates host the Marlins to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (43-49, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-54, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 39-54 overall and 20-23 at home. The Pirates have a 20-37 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 43-49 record overall and a 21-26 record on the road. The Marlins have gone 25-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Chavis has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 32 RBI for the Pirates. Jake Marisnick is 10-for-25 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .282 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up