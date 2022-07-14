RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Pirates bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (38-51, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (42-45, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -160, Pirates +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 42-45 overall and 21-19 at home. The Marlins have a 30-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 18-28 on the road and 38-51 overall. The Pirates are 28-14 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

