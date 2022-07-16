RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Home » MLB News » Phillies play the Marlins…

Phillies play the Marlins leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (47-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-46, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD; Marlins: Max Meyer (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 43-46 record overall and a 22-20 record at home. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.73.

Philadelphia has a 47-43 record overall and a 23-22 record on the road. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.79.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has a .291 batting average to rank fifth on the Marlins, and has 21 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jesus Aguilar is 9-for-36 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-40 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (personal), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up